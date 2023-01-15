Barrett Banister and Jack Abraham’s parents reflect

TAMPA, Fla. — Michael Abraham wasn’t supposed to be in the lobby of the Tampa JW Marriott on Friday before the Gasparilla Bowl. His son, Missouri quarterback Jack Abraham, was supposed to say his goodbye to college football after the 2020 season at Southern Mississippi.

Instead, they got an extra season of Eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a medical redshirt due to post-concussion syndrome at Mississippi State gave him another.

Hence Michael’s presence in the team hotel, getting ready to watch his son play football for the final time.

“He was like ‘I’m taking it, I’m gonna keep playing,'” Michael said of the extra opportunity. “You’re only young once and he wanted to play.”

Michael had been watching Jack play football since his son was eight years old. Back then, Michael was helping Coach the peewee football program in Oxford, Mississippi, where he attended Ole Miss and continues to live.

