Barrels of Heart exhibit slated for Frazier History Museum in 2023

A new nonprofit is using Kentucky’s world-renowned Bourbon industry to elevate the Bluegrass State’s art and culture scene.

Bourbon with Heart, a 501c3 nonprofit, intends to use bourbon’s Booming influence and Popularity to raise funds for a variety of local Charities while also providing a first-class arts experience for Kentuckians regardless of age, race, class, gender, or ability.

Bourbon with Heart is in the process of announcing artists, who will be Featured in its Inaugural exhibit. Barrels of Heart will debut at the Frazier History Museum in February and will feature 20 custom-painted Bourbon barrels designed by local artists from a variety of backgrounds.

During the eight-week exhibit, the public will vote for their favorite custom-painted barrel. The winning artist will be awarded a cash prize as well as a donation to the charity of their choice.

The Courier Journal sat down with Bourbon with Heart’s founder and director, Morgan Hancock, to learn more about what to expect from the new nonprofit and its first event.

The following Q&A has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Courier Journal: What is your inspiration for this Inaugural showcase and where did the idea come from?

Morgan Hancock: I created this as a way to combine two of my favorite things about Kentucky: Bourbon and artists. The world already knows Kentucky as the Bourbon industry’s leader, but we’re much less known for our rich and vibrant arts culture. I felt like this could be a way to leverage that existing influence and popularity of Bourbon to raise awareness for our vibrant and rich arts culture.

