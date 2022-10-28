Barnhill Takes Home Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Champions Trophy

The Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tourwith a membership of 121 Seniors from Roanoke and surrounding areas, completed its 19th season is October 24th, 2022 at Roanoke Country Club.

Senior golfers, aged 55 and up, participate in nine tournaments for individual Awards and points, based on net scores, which lead to a final Top 20 Awards List at the end of the year.

This year, Mike Barnhill of Roanoke finished #1 in points, winning the title of Overall 2022 Tour Champion. (See statistics noted below.) Barnhill received a 1st Place gift card; a 1st Place Silver Golf Cup, and the Champion’s traveling trophy. Other Top 20 Finalists receiving year-end Awards are also noted below.

Reported by Tommy Firebaugh and Ken Kornegay – RVSGT www.rvsgt.org