Barnes Connects With Kincaid For Goal Line Strike Against Wazzu

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes hit tight end Dalton Kincaid with a Strike near the goal line for a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars.

The Cougars Hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

With 1:24 remaining in the third quarter, Barnes completed a five-yard pass to Kincaid, who battled his way into the end zone for six points.

Kincaid’s catch gave the Utes a 21-7 lead.

After the score, Barnes was 14/23 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Kincaid had a team-high seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Earlier in the drive, Kincaid took a hard fall after attempting to go up for a catch. After scoring the touchdown, the tight end entered the medical tent on Utah’s sideline.

Barnes started at quarterback against the Washington State Cougars instead of junior standout Cam Rising. They entered the night having thrown the ball six times for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Kincaid came into the matchup with 39 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Utah adds another score after Dixon catches a pass to move the chains on 3rd and very long. Barnes followed the play up with a touchdown pass to Kincaid. #GoUtes UTAH 21 WSU 7 1:24 Q3 pic.twitter.com/dZRR1VUr5k — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2022

Utah opened its season with a disappointing three-point loss on the road to the Florida Gators. After that, the Utes went on a four-game winning streak that included a pair of Pac-12 Conference victories. Following a loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins, the Utes bounced back with a 43-42 win over the Trojans in Week 7. A bye week last week will have the Utes well rested for another conference foe in Washington State.

The Cougars opened their 2022 slated on a hot streak, winning their first three contests, including a road win over the Wisconsin Badgers. However, after a home loss to the Oregon Ducks, the Cougars have lost three of their last four games and the last two in a row.

The Utes and Cougars have previously played each other 19 times. Utah owns a 10-9 lead in the series all-time. The Utes won the last meeting between the two schools, 24-13, in 2021.

Utah’s game against Washington State is broadcast on FS1 and 700 AM.

Follow @kyleireland