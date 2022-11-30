Baringer, Haladay, Reed earn All-Big Ten honors

A year after receiving second-team honors, Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer reached up and grabbed the first-team All-Big Ten nod from the league’s coaches in 2022. The sixth-year senior was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and received second-team honors from the conference media.

Baringer leads the country in punting average and has been named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, the prize for the top punter in college football.

MSU linebacker Cal Halladay was a second-team honoree by both the league’s coaches and media. Defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow received Honorable Mentions from the coaches and media, while safety Xavier Henderson was an Honorable mention pick from the media. Wide receiver Jayden Reed received third-team honors as a return specialist from the media and an Honorable mention at that spot from the coaches.

Baringer has been MSU’s most consistent player, averaging exactly 49 yards across his 50 punts, which included 24 of 50-plus yards. Baringer had 22 drops inside the 20-yard line and only four went for touchbacks.

“He’s an excellent, excellent player,” MSU head coach Mel Tucker said earlier this month. “I’m not sure if there’s a punter in the country that’s better than him.”

A redshirt sophomore, Haladay led the Big Ten in regular-season tackles with 120, three more than the No. 2 tackler, Iowa’s Jack Campbell. Haladay, who was twice named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, also logged 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

MSU finished the regular season 5-7, leaving the Spartans unsure if they’ll be extended an opportunity to play in a Bowl game, or if they’d even accept an invitation if one materialized.

