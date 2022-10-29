Bargains, must-plays from Giants-Seahawks game

Here’s what you have to keep in mind when you’re playing against the Giants: they haven’t allowed an opponent more than 23 points in a game this year.

With that in mind, they do just about everything fairly well except cover tight ends, and if defensive coordinator Wink Martindale put his mind to it, they’d do that well, too.

Quarterback Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year and is currently ranked seventh at his position in Fantasy circles. If you have him in year-long, he’s worth a play here. He is averaging 18.1 FFPG in Standard.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is a must-play from here on in all formats as he not only is proving that he is a RB1 but a budding superstar as well. He has a good matchup this week against the Giants.

Receiving options for the Seahawks are tricky as Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and DK Metcalf (knee) are game-time decisions this week. If one or the other can’t go, you’re looking at Veteran Marquise Goodwin (who scored twice last week) and Dee Eskridge.

The tight ends have a positive matchup this week, but the Seahawks spread the ball around between three players — Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, so you’d be rolling the dice by playing one of them.