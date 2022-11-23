Bargains, must-plays from Giants-Cowboys game

Saquon Barkley leads the NFC in rushing and is the Giants’ main source of offense. He was held to just 22 yards on 15 carries vs Detroit last week, so many will be skeptical about playing him in DFS this week.

Don’t be. Dallas has been allowing the third-most yards on the ground the past three games (173.3) and the Giants will certainly try to establish the run. Barkley will also be used as a receiving option in the passing game.

In the first meeting against Dallas in Week 3, Barkley rushed 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 45 more yards. They racked up 22.6 FFPS on DraftKings. He’s worth a play in this game as well.

Dallas has a powerful 1-2 Punch in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. They face a Giants’ defense that allows 19.6 DK points to running backs and, as stated, could be in for a long day with Dallas pounding the rock.

Pollard’s 5.9 yards per attempt is second in the NFL this season only to Chicago’s Khalil Herbert and he has averaged 33.8 DK points over the last three games.

Elliott is currently dealing with a knee issue and is a lesser option at this point, but he can give you 15 quality snaps and beware of his ability to handcuff Pollard in goal line situations.