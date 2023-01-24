Bardo Arts Center Hosts The Rising of the Necessary Diva – The Western Carolinian

The following is a press release from Rachel Hood, Marketing Manager of Bardo Arts Center.

Bardo Arts Center Hosts The Rising of the Necessary Diva – January 26 at 7:30 pm

Cullowhee, NC | Bardo Arts Center hosts the one-woman show, The Rising of the Necessary Diva, on Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm Performed by Western Carolina University’s Assistant Professor of Music (Voice), Dr. Tiffany Renée Jackson, The Rising of the Necessary Diva is an autobiographical account of a girl raised in the hood and born to a sharecropper’s daughter, whose gift to sing paves a path for her to travel the world singing Classical music, but whose heart recognizes the need to return to the hood to serve in purpose.

The three-act show will take viewers on a journey of Dr. Jackson’s life, starting with her Humble beginnings and learning about her gift for music while growing up in the hood of Connecticut and being indulged in the culture of hip-hop to moving across the US and Europe all while exploring music through her formal training and education in opera and finding the new love of bodybuilding. Dr. Jackson will show how she found her higher purpose to support and guide gifted musicians in underrepresented communities in Connecticut and beyond.

Come and discover Dr. Jackson’s powerful and enthralling story at Bardo Arts Center. Doors will open thirty minutes prior to each performance, with the show starting at 7:30 pm on Thursday, January 26. Box Office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and Thursdays from 10 am to 7 pm

Visit arts.wcu.edu/ to learn more about the event and purchase tickets. To see BAC’s full calendar of events, please visit arts.wcu.edu/explore or call (828) 227-ARTS.