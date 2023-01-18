Jenny Xie. Photo by Marco Giugliarelli

Assistant Professor of Written Arts and National Book Award finalist Jenny Xie has been selected as a 2023 Jerome Hill Artist Fellow in literature. Xie received one of 54 Fellowships awarded to early-career artists based in Minnesota and New York City. Eight Fellows each were selected in the fields of dance; film, video and digital production; literature; music; theatre, performance and spoken word; and visual arts, and three in each of the newly added fields of technology centered arts and combined artistic fields. Xie will receive $50,000 over two years ($25,000 per year) in direct support to create new work, advance artistic goals and/or promote professional development.

Jenny Xie is a New York City-based writer and educator. She is the author of two Poetry collections, Eye Level (Graywolf Press, 2018) and The Rupture Tense (Graywolf Press, 2022), and the chapbook Nowhere to Arrive (Northwestern University Press, 2017). Her work has been supported through Fellowships and Grants from Kundiman, New York Foundation of the Arts, Civitella Ranieri Foundation, and the Vilcek Foundation. She is an Assistant Professor of Written Arts at Bard College.

“I strive to create work that demonstrates the Vital force unassimilated language can have, of the power and charge that can Pulse through words when they behave differently, against rules and convention, and against forces that collude to render language more utilitarian, more homogenous, and free of nuance and rich complexity,” she writes.

Field-specific panels, composed of artists, curators, artistic leaders and arts administrators, reviewed a total of 702 applicants before identifying 129 as Finalists for Fuller discussion in advance of recommending a Slate of Fellows to the Jerome Board of Directors for approval. In their deliberations, panels considered applicants’ past works, artistic accomplishments, the potential impact of a Fellowship on their Careers and their artistic field, and their alignment with Jerome’s values ​​of diversity, innovation and risk, and humility. This year’s cohort exemplifies Jerome Foundation’s commitment to diversity and the diversity of artists across all fields with 82% of the Fellows identifying as Black, Native American, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian or Arab American or as multi-racial or multi-ethnic.

Fellows are also offered one-on-one coaching and peer Gathering opportunities through the MAP Fund’s Scaffolding for Practicing Artists (SPA) program, designed to help artists individually and collectively consider, invent and co-devise solutions tailored to their specific practice and Aesthetic ambitions .

