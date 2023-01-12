Barcelona’s Pedri has goal vs Betis disallowed by semi-automated offside

Barcelona starlet Pedri thought he had opened the scoring in the team’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final match against Real Betis on Thursday.

Midway through the first half out in Saudi Arabia, the 20-year-old midfielder latched onto a brilliant cross from Raphinha and he just about got the ball past a despairing Claudio Bravo.

It wasn’t great from the Betis goalkeeper, but they all count, right?

Well, sadly for Pedri, the goal didn’t count in the end due to the fact there was an apparent offside in the build-up.

Pedri’s run came from quite deep, so he was never going to be the guilty party in the matter.

Instead, it was Raphinha who was adjudged to have been the offender by the semi-automated offside system – which was in place at the 2022 World Cup.

And it’s without question one of the closest calls we’ve seen with the use of the new technology.

Had Raphinha been wearing slightly smaller boots, he probably would have been onside…

Video: Pedri’s disallowed goal vs Real Betis

Images: The offside decision against Raphinha

Yeah, that’s pretty darn ridiculous, isn’t it? We’re still not sure whether semi-automated offside is really the answer to the VAR-related issue.

Fortunately for Barcelona, ​​they did eventually take a 1-0 lead against Betis before the half-time interval through the returning Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has now scored 19 goals across all competitions for the Catalan side since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer. Not a bad record, that.

Video: Lewandowski’s goal vs Real Betis

How does semi-automated offside work?

FIFA wrote on their official website prior to the Qatar World Cup: “The new technology uses 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted under the roof of the stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, calculating their exact position on the pitch. The 29 collected data points include all limbs and extremities that are relevant for making offside calls.

“Al Rihla, Adidas’ official match ball for Qatar 2022™, will provide a further Vital element for the detection of tight offside incidents as an inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor will be placed inside the ball. This sensor, positioned in the center of the ball, sends ball data to the video operation room 500 times per second, allowing a very precise detection of the kick point.

“By combining the limb- and ball-tracking data and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the video match officials inside the video operation room whenever the ball is received by an Attacker who was in an offside position at the moment the ball was played by a team-mate.

“Before informing the on-field referee, the video match officials validate the proposed decision by manually checking the automatically selected kick point and the automatically created offside line, which is based on the calculated positions of the players’ limbs.

“This process happens within a few seconds and means that offside decisions can be made faster and more accurately. After the decision has been confirmed by the referee on the pitch, the exact same positional data points that were used to make the decision are then generated into a 3D animation that perfectly details the position of the players’ limbs at the moment the ball was played .

“This 3D animation, which will always show the best possible perspectives for an offside situation, will then be shown on the Giant screens in the stadium and will also be made available to FIFA’s broadcast partners to inform all spectators in the clearest possible way.”

