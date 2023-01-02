Barcelona’s amazing attendance record in 2022

Barcelonathe Winner of three consecutive leagues, continues to dazzle the world with its beautiful style of play and each time the side draws more and more people to watch the football. This is highlighted by the list of Women’s matches with the highest attendance throughout 2022. The Camp Nou appears three times in the top 10 that starts with the world record of 91,648. Barça move the masses.

Since the team’s Spectacular winning streak began in 2019Barça have played in 169 official matches, winning 154, drawing 5 and losing just 10 times. Going to see the players led by Jonatan Giráldez is now synonymous with winning: 91% of matches are wins and the team has, over the 169 games, scored 694 goals (4.1 per game) and conceded only 86 (0.5 per game).

Full screen Alexia won her second consecutive Ballon d’Or in 2022. BENOIT TESSIER Reuters

The data presented by the club leaves no room for doubt, the Blaugrana are simply on another level and the fans know it, which is shown in the fact that they have the highest home attendance in the Liga F. In addition, the matches played at the Camp Nou were a sample of the power and interest the team has created.

The Camp Nou registered three of the ten highest attendances at a Women’s football match in 2022: 91,648 against Wolfsburg, 91,553 against Real Madrid and 46,967 against Bayern. In other words, 230,168 spectators in total over the course of the three matches (the Camp Nou also hosted 28,720 people against Rosengard).

Only Wembley (213,177 spectators in total over its three most popular matches) has been able to outperform the Camp Nou with Incredible records: 87,192 people attended the final of the Euros, 76,891 people went to the friendship between England and the United States and 49,094 people saw the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Let’s see what records 2023 holds for Women’s football.