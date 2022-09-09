Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen | Champions League: Lewandowski: A goal machine, in the Champions League too

Robert Lewandowski could not have made a better start to his time at Barcelona.

His performances have been spectacular, as his figures attest. The Polish international has started all five games played and has already scored…. 8 goals!

At the Camp Nou they celebrate every single one of his moves. He is the star guest at the Barcelona party.

Xavi praises hat-trick Hero Lewandowski as Barca thrash Viktoria Plzen 5-1

The former Bayern player scored his first hat-trick in the Champions League group stage against Viktoria Plzen to the delight of the fans.

Lewandowski‘s adaptation to life at Barcelona has been as quick as the warm welcome he has received from the fans.

The Camp Nou is chanting his name, happy to have the Agile and clinical attacker.

Even at his presentation, the Pole was able to see the respect, admiration and high expectations that everyone had for him.

And the striker is fulfilling them. They only failed to score in the first game against Rayin the rest of the matches he has laid siege to the opponents’ goals.

In two games, they scored a brace, against Seville they only scored one goal and against Viktoria Plzeňa hat-trick.

This is the sixth game in which he has scored three or more goals.

Record

The Pole is the first player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League with three different teams: One with Borussia Dortmundfour with Bayern Munich and one with Barcelona.

Against Viktoria Plzeňhe scored three goals, two with his right foot and another with his head.

On all three he showed great positional intelligence, agility, accuracy in finishing and an excellent connection with his teammates.

Xavi rotated the team, but Lewandowski is not taking a rest. He is on form and the team needs his goals.

Podium

His goals against Viktoria Plzeň have also allowed him to overtake Benzema in the ranking of top scorers in the continental competition.

He is still behind Leo Messiwith 125, and Cristiano Ronaldowith 140, while the Barcelona player has 89 goals to his name.