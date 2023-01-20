Barcelona vs Getafe: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The hosts are in excellent form and should have few problems against Quique Sanchez Flores’ struggling team from the capital

La Liga leaders Barcelona welcome Getafe to the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon as Xavi Hernandez’s side aim to continue their strong run of form.

The Catalans were 5-0 winners in the Copa Del Rey in midweek against lowly Ceuta and currently sit three points clear at the top of the Primera Division.

Barcelona vs Getafe latest odds

The Catalans are unbeaten at home in La Liga this season with six wins and two draws from their eight matches and bet365 offer them at 2/9 (1.18) this weekend.

Los Azulones meanwhile have won two of their eight matches on the road this term and are available at 14/1 (15.00) with the draw priced at 7/1 (8.00).

Barcelona vs Getafe first goal scorer odds

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are both suspended for the match meaning the Blaugrana are likely to start with Ansu Fati up front.

The Spain international is on offer at 4/1 (5.00) to break the deadlock while Ousmane Dembele can be backed at 9/2 (5.50) and Raphinha at 6/1 (7.00).

For Getafe, former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral has scored three goals in three games and is available at 20/1 (21.00).

Barcelona vs Getafe preview

Barcelona have only conceded one goal at home all season in La Liga and that came from the penalty spot in their last match at the Camp Nou against Espanyol on New Year’s Eve.

The Catalans boast the best defensive record in the division by some distance and that is down in large part to the form of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen who has been consistently superb this term, after a drop in his performances in the previous campaign.

Getafe are yet to play any sides in the top six away from home this term and while they have a solid scoring record they are likely to struggle against a Barca side who have been keeping things extremely tight.

Barcelona vs Getafe tips and predictions

The hosts are priced at 61/100 (1.61) to win to nil, while they can also be backed at 5/6 (1.83) to score in both halves which looks an excellent option.

