Barcelona vs Espanyol: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With the La Liga leaders in impressive scoring form at home this Derby Clash on New Year’s Eve should be a one-sided affair

Barcelona face Espanyol on Saturday afternoon in the Catalan Derby as Xavi Hernandez’s men return to La Liga action after the World Cup break.

The Blaugrana were top of the table after the opening 14 matchdays and have been in impressive form winning 12 of their 14 league clashes so far.

Espanyol meanwhile have been disappointing and manager Diego Martinez sees his side resume action just outside the relegation zone.

Barcelona vs Espanyol latest odds

Barca boast a strong record in this fixture and are unbeaten at home against their cross-city rivals since 2009.

The hosts are offered at 1/5 (1.20) with bet365 to claim a win while the visitors are offered at 11/1 (12.00).

Espanyol have been consistently poor away from home in La Liga recording just three wins in their last 40 matches on the road in the Spanish topflight.

The draw can be backed at 13/2 (7.50).

Barcelona vs Espanyol first goal scorer odds

The top goal scorer in La Liga is Robert Lewandowski and although the Polish forward was initially suspended for the game, the ban has been temporarily overturned meaning he will be available.

The 35-year-old is priced at 11/5 (3.20) to score first while Ansu Fatu can be backed at 7/2 (4.50) the same price as Memphis Depay.

Elsewhere, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are all offered at 6/1 (7.00).

Espanyol striker Joselu has scored seven of the team’s 16 goals this term and is offered at 11/1 (12.00) to break the deadlock.

Barcelona vs Espanyol preview

The availability of Robert Lewandowski is a massive boost for Barca and his presence should help the hosts secure a comfortable win.

The Blaugrana boast the best defensive record in the division as well as La Liga’s top scorer and that consistency at both ends of the pitch has helped them to the top spot in the table.

Espanyol for their part have looked unconvincing at the back conceding at least twice in eight of their 14 league games and keeping just two clean sheets.

Los Pericos’ woeful form on the road is likely to continue against a Barca side eager to hit the ground running on the return of La Liga.

Barcelona vs Espanyol tips and predictions

Barca are offered at 4/5 (1.80) to score over 2.5 goals with this bet paying out in four of their last six home league matches and looking likely to do so once more against struggling opponents.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

