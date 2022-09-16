Barcelona vs Elche: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Catalans suffered their first loss of the season in midweek in Munich but should continue their strong La Liga form this weekend

Barcelona welcome Elche to the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga as Xavi Hernandez’s men aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season in midweek.

The Bluagrana remain unbeaten domestically but went down 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a match where they created numerous excellent chances to score.

This weekend’s match should be much more straight-forward against an Elche side who have one point from a possible 15.

Barcelona vs Elche latest odds

Barca are the shortest-priced team to win in La Liga this weekend, with bet365 offering them at just 1/12 (1.08).

Elche have never won at the Camp Nou and the last time they managed to claim a point away to the Blaugrana was in the 1974/75 season.

The visitors are priced at 25/1 (26.00) with the draw available at 10/1 (11.00).

Barcelona vs Elche first goal scorer

Robert Lewandoski missed a number of clear opportunities in Munich to find the back of the net against his former employers, but normal service should be resumed on Saturday.

The Polish striker is available at 2/1 (3.00) to open the scoring while Ansu Fati is priced at 9/2 (5.50) and Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha can all be backed at 11/2 (6.50).

For the visitors, Argentine forward Lucas Boye can be backed at 22/1 (23.00).

Barcelona vs Elche preview

Elche sits second bottom of the La Liga table with a solitary point after five matches during which time they have scored just two goals.

The side from the province of Alicante have also been shipping goals at an alarming rate, conceding four times in each of their last two matches against Villarreal and Athletic Club respectively.

Another tough afternoon beckons for Los Ilicitanos against the joint-top scorers in the division, with Barca netting 15 times in their last four league matches.

Lewandowski remains in excellent form despite his missed blank and La Liga’s leading Marksman will be relishing the chance to face the Spanish top flight’s weakest defenses.

Barcelona vs Elche tips and predictions

In an extremely one-sided market, perhaps the best way to back the hosts is investing in them to win both halves at 8/11 (1.73).

The Catalans are also offered at the same price to win with a -2 Handicap which also looks like a strong selection.

You can watch La Liga live on the go with your iPhone, iPad or Android device through your bet365 account. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Barcelona to win both halves at 8/11 (1.73) for a 3pt stake with bet365