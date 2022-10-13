Barcelona striker gets historic last-second goal

Wednesday was an eventful day in the Champions League group stage.

Already on the Brink in Group C behind Bayern Munich and Inter, Barcelona entered Wednesday’s Matchup with, ironically, Inter (+575) needing at least a tie to stave off an unfortunate (and probably unforeseen) relegation to the Europa League. And after roughly 63 minutes of play, matters weren’t looking promising for the “Blaugrana.”

With Barcelona fighting for its life, Inter got off to what seemed like a commanding 2-1 lead following goals from Nicola On the bar and Lautaro Martinez. A relegation seemed all but inevitable for Xavi’s Talented and a little bit flawed bunch.

But then, in the 82nd minute… my goodness, that’s Robert Lewandowski’s music!

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI 🔥 A LIFELINE FOR BARCELONA. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVVHpWJmH7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 12, 2022

What a Strike and what a moment for Barcelona. While a win would certainly make things easier on it as it would still control its own destiny, it’d still take hanging on for the tie in the final few minutes.

That’s when Robin Gosens buried the apparent dagger in the 89th minute to give Inter a 3-2 lead:

What a game! Robin Gosens scores in the 89th minute for Inter! (wrong @TUDNUSA)pic.twitter.com/kYpt7U58pc — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) October 12, 2022

Oh man. What a Brutal way to be relegated.

(Holds hand to earpiece)

Is that the prolific Lewandowski again?

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI AGAIN. BARCELONA ARE STILL IN THIS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/e3lSiIiUFC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 12, 2022

What a pass, and what an even better finish from one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of soccer. With his heroic two-goal effort to (temporarily) keep Barcelona from being relegated, Lewandowski also made some Champions League history.

They officially joined Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (127) as the only players to ever score 90 at least goals in the Champions League:

Robert Lewandowski becomes only the 3rd player to score over 90 Champions League goals: 🥇 Cristiano Ronaldo – 140

🥈 Lionel Messi – 127

🥉 ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – 91 An all-timer. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XYkYvCIXbf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 12, 2022

Unfortunately for Lewandowski, his individual prowess probably only staved off Barcelona’s inevitable relegation. If Inter defeats Viktoria Plzen at home later this month, Barcelona will officially step down to the Europa League.

For now, Lewandowski played Hero and once again reminded everyone he’s one of the all-time best in the goal box.