Barcelona striker gets historic last-second goal

Wednesday was an eventful day in the Champions League group stage.

Already on the Brink in Group C behind Bayern Munich and Inter, Barcelona entered Wednesday’s Matchup with, ironically, Inter (+575) needing at least a tie to stave off an unfortunate (and probably unforeseen) relegation to the Europa League. And after roughly 63 minutes of play, matters weren’t looking promising for the “Blaugrana.”

With Barcelona fighting for its life, Inter got off to what seemed like a commanding 2-1 lead following goals from Nicola On the bar and Lautaro Martinez. A relegation seemed all but inevitable for Xavi’s Talented and a little bit flawed bunch.

But then, in the 82nd minute… my goodness, that’s Robert Lewandowski’s music!

What a Strike and what a moment for Barcelona. While a win would certainly make things easier on it as it would still control its own destiny, it’d still take hanging on for the tie in the final few minutes.

That’s when Robin Gosens buried the apparent dagger in the 89th minute to give Inter a 3-2 lead:

Oh man. What a Brutal way to be relegated.

(Holds hand to earpiece)

Is that the prolific Lewandowski again?

What a pass, and what an even better finish from one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of soccer. With his heroic two-goal effort to (temporarily) keep Barcelona from being relegated, Lewandowski also made some Champions League history.

They officially joined Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (127) as the only players to ever score 90 at least goals in the Champions League:

Unfortunately for Lewandowski, his individual prowess probably only staved off Barcelona’s inevitable relegation. If Inter defeats Viktoria Plzen at home later this month, Barcelona will officially step down to the Europa League.

For now, Lewandowski played Hero and once again reminded everyone he’s one of the all-time best in the goal box.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button