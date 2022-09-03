Barcelona seal free transfer for Chelsea left-back Alonso as Xavi’s summer revolution continues

After signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton, Thomas Tuchel decided he no longer required the services of Alonso paving the way for his Chelsea exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have completed the signing of Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso on a free transfer and it completes Xavi’s summer revolution at Camp Nou. The Spaniard had been linked with the Blaugrana for several months, and fell further down the Blues’ defensive pecking order following Marc Cucurella’s arrival at Stamford Bridge from Brighton in August.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alonso initially joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016 from Fiorentina and made over 150 Premier league appearances for the London club, but has now decided to take on a new challenge with Barca. He has signed a one-year contract valid until June 2023.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Chelsea terminated Alonso’s contract on deadline day, a move which allowed Barcelona some breathing room to register the player. Players are not allowed to register for another club if their contract is terminated after the transfer window closes. Alonso has not played for Chelsea this season as he sought a move away from the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALONSO? Alonso will be unlikely to make his La Liga debut on September as Barca travel to Sevilla, however could feature in their opening Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen on September 7. He is facing stiff competition however as he looks to displace Jordi Alba and Alex Balde , who have both played in two games each this season