Barcelona manager Xavi defends Vinicius Jr amid goal Celebration debate

Real Madrid will face their biggest test of the 2022/23 campaign so far when they lock horns with local rivals Atletico Madrid in the Derby at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are at the top of the La Liga standings currently, having won each of their five matches in the competition so far. And they head into the weekend Clash on the back of a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

With Karim Benzema’s involvement on Sunday highly doubtful, all eyes will be on Vinicius Jr and how he performs, considering that he has stepped up and taken over the mantle of Real Madrid’s main man in the Frenchman’s absence.

The 22-year-old has racked up a return of five goals and three assists from eight matches in all competitions already and will be the biggest threat going forward for Real Madrid.

Having enjoyed a stunning season last time out, Vinicius is now hoping to improve his return in the current campaign. Ahead of the derby, he outlined his ambitions for the season, saying (h/t Arancha Rodriguez):

“I am very excited about this season and I am hoping that it will be the same as or better than last season. I have the trust of everyone and the coach, who always tells me that he has confidence in front of goal.”

Talking about the preparations for the Derby against Atletico Madrid, Vinicius said: “We are working hard to get to the match in good shape.”

On Real Madrid’s excellent start to the season, which has seen them win eight in eight across all competitions, the 22-year-old star said:

“All the effort we have made in the preseason counts and is the key. The main reasons for the good start are our hard work, the mix of experienced and younger players.”