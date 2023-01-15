Barcelona looking to sign Aubameyang on a free transfer

According to the Telegraph, Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.

The Gabonese striker who signed for the Blues on deadline day in the summer has hardly featured and is now reportedly frustrated in London since Graham Potter took over the reins from Thomas Tuchel.

Aubameyang has struggled at Chelsea

Aubameyang has just made 4 starts for Chelsea cutting a frustrating figure on the sidelines having just scored once for his current club.

The 33-year-old is desperate to leave as Barcelona are seeking legal clarity to re-sign their former player.

The Catalans want to bring the player on a free transfer and the report states that under FIFA rules Aubameyang can only play for Chelsea or Barcelona this season.

However, Barcelona fear that they cant sign Aubameyang under Spanish FA rules which states that players who had their license canceled cannot obtain a new one for the same club in the same season.

The situation is similar to Dani Ceballos who tried to move to Real Betis on loan from Real Madrid four years back where he had made only four starts.

However, it is still unclear whether the same rules will apply for Aubameyang whose future at Chelsea looks uncertain.

Replacements already on their way

The Blues signed Ukrainian Winger Mykhailo Mudryk for €100m earlier this week and already have a deal in place for Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. The French striker is set to join the Blues in the summer, which would certainly mean Aubameyang would be surplus to requirements. Moreover, Armando Broja will also return after a spell in the sidelines following his knee surgery.

Aubameyang had joined Barcelona from Arsenal on deadline day in February 2022 and has claimed that he misses life in Spain.

Barcelona manager Xavi also had previously admitted that he was disappointed to lose the striker to Chelsea saying, “I feel bad because he helped us a lot.”

With his Chelsea feature looking bleak, it remains to be seen whether Aubameyang joins Barcelona at the end of the winter transfer window or has to stay put in London before plotting his exit route in the summer.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images