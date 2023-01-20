Barcelona: Lewandowski leaves Suarez behind and goes for Eto’o and Ronaldo

Of the many highlights of Barcelona’s visit to Ceuta, one was Robert Lewandowski’s brace.

The Pole, as almost always, was clinical in front of goal and the Copa del Rey match served him to achieve some frightening records: 22 goals in 23 games.

It means his first season is on track to be Spectacular and to surpass the great debuts of other Blaugrana stars like Luis Suarez, David Villa or Samuel Eto’o.

At home is his debut

The debut of the Polish striker in the knock-out competition could not have been more fruitful with two goals in 90 minutes to add to the 13 in LaLiga Santander, the five in the Champions League and the two in the Spanish Super Cup.

Those are records at the height, or in some cases above, of the great number Nines of Barcelona‘s recent history.

Comparisons

The closest and most appropriate for the comparison is Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan, however, had a somewhat peculiar debut as he had to wait until November 5 to make his debut as a Barcelona player.

His suspension for a bite is Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup meant he was not allowed to play the full season and that was reflected in his numbers.

He scored a total of 25 goals in 43 games, figures that Lewandowski will soon surpass.

It will be more difficult to reach the Uruguayan’s best year in his time as a Cule, with 59 goals in 53 games.

Eto’o, the next target

Two others who will be surpassed without a hitch are David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Asturian scored only one more goal than Lewandowski has at this stage in his first year and the Swede scored 22 goals in 46 games.

Both will be looking at Lewy in the rear-view mirror as soon as he scores a couple more goals.

Next on the list is Samuel Eto’o given that the Cameroonian Legend scored 29 goals in 45 games in his first year at Camp Nou.

His is a record that, if everything continues as usual, will be broken by Lewandowski sooner rather than later.

Matching Ronaldo

Another player that Lewandowski may hope to catch is Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario.

Ronaldo scored 47 goals in 49 games played in an unforgettable year that Barcelona fans remember as the Greatest display by a number nine at the Camp Nou in many years.

Messi, unreachable

The comparisons, needless to say, are not convenient with players like Leo Messi.

Lewy’s ambition has no end and the next target is Eto’o.

Ronaldo is still far away, but he shouldn’t get complacent…