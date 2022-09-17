Barcelona Fan Footage of Lionel Messi’s Solo Goal Against Athletic Bilbao Will Give You Goosebumps ▷ SportsBrief.com

Incredible fan footage of Lionel Messi’s wondergoal against Athletic Bilbao has been shared on social media.

Messi’s dazzling display saw him net two goals as the Blaugrana thumped the Basque club 3-0 to win the Copa Del Rey Cup at Camp Nou in 2015.

The Argentine’s first Strike was breathtaking enough on its own as he started his brilliant individual attacking move inside his own half.

Lionel Messi’s first goal against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey was breathtaking enough on its own, but the fan footage of his run and finish is out of the world. Credit: @lspnfc

But a fan footage from the stands of how quickly Messi runs and finishes the move gives the effort another complexion.

In a video posted on Twitterspotted by Sports Brief, shows how ridiculously swift Messi sliced ​​through the defense before finding the bottom corner.

The goal has gone down as one of the most beautiful efforts by the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi’s jinking run down the touchline and cutting inside the area looks like he is moving in fast forward.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward appears to be back on top form this season, running the show for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

With Messi looking Hale and hearty on the pitch once again, PSG are favorites for every club competition this season.

Messi becomes the first player to score in 18 consecutive Champions League seasons

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Lionel Messi and setting records have become a consistent feature in the glittering career of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Messi got his name on the scoresheet – his first in the Champions League this season – in PSG’s second group game against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

After drawing a blank against Juventus last Tuesday, the 34-year-old former Barcelona Talisman wasted no time to ensure his incredible goal-scoring run in Europe’s premier club competition continues unabated.

