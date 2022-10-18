Barcelona Captain Alexia Putellas wins the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

The Barcelona Captain has been crowned the best female player in the world for the second year running.

Alexia named best female player

Beats Kerr and Mead to the top spot

Wins award for the second year in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona midfielder has been crowned the best female player in the world at the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards. Alexia becomes the first female player to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or in consecutive seasons after beating off stiff competition from Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexia enjoyed another phenomenal season in 2021-22, winning a league and cup double, and helping Barcelona reach a second consecutive Champions League final. The Barcelona Captain notched a remarkable 11 goals in 10 Champions League games and also scored 18 times and picked up 15 assists from 26 league games.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Without my team-mates this would not have been possible,” she said. “I want to thank the staff and the Coach and everyone involved at Barcelona.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXIA? The Barca Captain is still sidelined after tearing her anterior cruciate ligaments and undergoing surgery in July. Barcelona confirmed after the operation that Alexia is expected to be out for between 10-12 months.