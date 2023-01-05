Barça: The Bernardo Silva option fades away

Barcelona are living a strange seasonas things in Europa didn’t go as expected while in LaLiga the Catalan team is on top of the standings.

The Blaugranes were easily the stars of the summer after adding quite a few good players to their Squad to try to win all competitions by activating different economic levers that allowed them to clean up debt and be able to make the signings.

Franck Kessié (Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Raphinha (Leeds United), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal), and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) joined Barcelona in what was meant to be a team that would be a clear favorite in the Champions League.

However, things played out very differently. Joan Laporta’s smile at the start of the campaign disappeared after the Champions group stage, where Bayern Munich and Inter Milan advanced to the round of 16.

Barcelona were kicked out of the competition and will now play in the Europa Leaguea competition the club will be playing for a second consecutive year.

Bernardo Silva, far from Camp Nou

Despite bringing in lots of new faces this season, big clubs are always looking for more Talent and Barça is no exception.

It’s no secret Xavi Hernández has shown interest in Bernardo Silvaas he would be a great addition to the roster, but Manchester City have been asking €80 million for the Portuguese international, a Prize Barcelona are not willing to pay.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta didn’t bite his tongue and admitted that the club won’t be paying that amount of money. At the same, though, they didn’t explicitly rule out a move either.

“We will not pay 80 million for Bernardo Silva. That is certain. Haaland? We’ll see how he does it at City, at the moment we have Lewandowski who is doing very well”, Laporta said to the Catalan radio program Què t’hi juges?

However, Barcelona and Manchester have a good relationship and the English club is known to let players go if they are unhappy in the clubso the club could once again try to sign Silva soon.