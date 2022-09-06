Barça 38-29 Torrelavega: El Palau remains unassailable

A new season, a new ASOBAL unbeaten run starts in the Palau Blaugrana. Barça won against Torrelavega (38-29), the second home win in two games.

Even start before Barça open up a lead

Both sides were up for the game in the Palau Blaugrana, making for an even, energetic start. Barça pushed but came up against Carlos Calle and the woodwork. The away side were more effective, taking a lead of 4-6 for the only time in the match.

The home defense managed to shut out the opponents for a 5-0 partial score (min. 21), opening up a 9-5 lead. Barça’s pressure was evident, gradually extending the lead to 12-6, before they opened up a ten goal lead. Nine of the 10 Barça players used in the first half scored, particularly Taste with four goals before the break. 22-14 the half time score.

Lead cut but final push to get the win

The lead was cut to +5, despite Barça never really feeling threatened. Even after a timeout, the visitors gave it their all get to -4. Barça held their nerve, though, moving up a gear, with Bathtub standing out to seal the second ASOBAL 2022/23 win in the Palau Blaugrana – still unassailable.

MATCH STATS

Barcelona, ​​38

Torrelavega, 29

Barça: Nielsen (-), Makuc (5), Janc (6), Fabregas (1), Richardson (3), Ariño (1) y Langaro (5) – starters – Pérez de Vargas (), Petrus (1), Frade (2), Mem (2), Carlsbogard (3), Wanne (8), Urdangarín (1), Parera (-)

Torrelavega: Carlos Calle (-), Czaplinski (6), Martí Villòria (3), Daniel Serrano (2), Daniel Ramos (7), Dos Santos (1) y Colunga (1) – starters – Mijuskovic (-), Casanova ( -), Isidoro Martínez (-), Adrián Fernández (2), Alonso Moreno (3), Borja Lombilla (2), Jorge Prieto (1) and Facundo Nicolas (1)

Partial scores: 4-4; 9 to 5; 11 to 6; 15-9; 20-10; 22-14 // 25-16; 29-19; 30-23; 33-27; 35-29; 38-29

Referee: Alberto Macías de Paz and Ernesto Ruiz Vergara