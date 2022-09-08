Barbour Chamber Golf Tournament set | News, Sports, Jobs





PHILIPPI — The Annual Golf Tournament Sponsored by the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce has announced awards of $500 in cash and $300 for the runners-up during their annual golf outing at the Barbour Country Club on Friday.

Registration starts at 8:30 am with play starting at 10 am

The proceeds of the tournament, as always, go to assist student programs at Philip Barbour High School. Teams of four register for a fee and receive 18 holes of golf, the free use of carts, lunch compliments of Broaddus Hospital, and complimentary cold beverages from the Barbour Health Association. Registrants are also eligible for skills prizes, door prizes contributed by Chamber members and may participate in a 50/50 drawing.

There is a $10,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one in addition to the increased cash prizes for the winners and runners-up. Chamber officials said they are grateful to Allegheny Insurance for providing hole-in-one insurance. Further information may be obtained at 101 College Hill Drive, Box 2124, Philippi, West Virginia 26416.