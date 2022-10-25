Barack Obama’s best Moments during ‘Monday Night Football’ Manningcast from quarter zips to pardoning Peyton Manning

The Manningcast on ESPN had quite a guest for the first quarter of Bears vs. Patriots, with former Illinois Senator and United States president Barack Obama making an appearance with Peyton and Eli.

Obama immediately drew some attention for his ensemble, a dad-style quarter-zip that complemented the Mannings. And what do quarter-zips while watching football mean? It’s officially Fall!

The Mannings have met their quarter-zip match in Obama. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/F3BBOmYFMb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

While Obama vowed to be the president for everybody during his eight years in office, he made no bones about who he was rooting for during ‘Monday Night Football.’. President Obama referred to the Bears in the “we” sense multiple times, talking about their future and what it’s going to take to get them back in contention. He also was merciful to Peyton about their golf outing together, choosing to decline to talk about Peyton’s game and being self-depreciating instead in true politician fashion.

Peyton, however, was grateful to Obama for granting him a Presidential pardon for his first shot when they played together, to which Obama replied he “felt bad.”

Presidential pardons come in all shapes and sizes, as Peyton Manning learned. “It was the least I could do, man. Cause I did feel bad for you.” – @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/xiQQnSlNcv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

Obama added neither Peyton nor Eli were the reasons for his appearance. Rather, brother Cooper Manning was the real boon for Obama to join.

The real reason President @BarackObama is here tonight. pic.twitter.com/ubWX9dfuSo — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 25, 2022

Peyton and Eli both visited Obama in the White House after their respective Super Bowl wins, and Obama said while they were kind, there was some funny business with the silverware.

“Both of you guys were gentlemen… there was some silverware missing after your visit, but we couldn’t directly trace it to you.” – @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/jUm29bZMDZ — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 25, 2022

During the final segment, Obama talked about the importance of voting in America with local elections coming, and likened the political reporting landscape to the sports reporting one. “Political reporting is a lot like sports reporting. People are always looking for the controversy. To stir stuff up, because that’s clickbait. Most people don’t think that way.”

“Political reporting is a lot like sports reporting. People are always looking for the controversy. To stir stuff up, cause that’s clickbait. Most people don’t think that way.” – @BarackObama #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/x29Olw6E9G — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

Obama’s appearance overall seemed to predominately be focused on his attachment to the Bears and his connection with the Mannings, and brief though it was, he provided social media plenty of fodder.

The biggest thing we learned? Sweater season is in full swing.

React accordingly.