Bar Run Golf Opens 18-Hole Golf Course | Travel

Bar Run Golf and RV Resort in Southern Oregon opened their 18-hole golf course and Hospitality accommodations with RV and cottage reservations for overnight stays. The golf course and RV resort is a Dan Hixson-designed golf course managed by Columbia Hospitality.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run for a round of golf in one of the best new golf courses and RV resorts in the Northwest,” said general manager Chris Garrison in a release. “This amazing course out in the countryside is a year-round destination, offering the perfect spot for Golfers and RVers to gather, unwind and create special memories.”

Currently, the RV resort offers 26 full-amenity RV spaces, which are along the first 10 holes of the course. Opened on September 1, the spaces accommodate all RV sizes, and each site offers power and water access. Bar Run will be adding 44 additional RV spaces, as well as a large pool complex complete with a lazy river and poolside gazebos. Located on the course, the Cottages feature large front Porches with amazing views and are all equipped with model kitchen appliances and beds.

Around a decade ago, the Guido family, headed by Kelly and Mona Guido embarked on Revitalizing the land by creating the Bar Run development. The privately owned land has been passed down three generations of the family and was previously utilized as a part of the family’s Sand and Gravel Mining operation.

“For generations, we have been curious about this land’s potential and have loved watching it truly come to life,” said owner Mona Guido in the release. “We promise a fun, special, and authentic place where everything we have created, from the golf course to the luxury RV Resort, is approachable, built with intention and encourages guests to feel right at home.”

