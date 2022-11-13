Bank of America donates $250,000 to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Bank of America donated $250,000 to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock to help complete its renovation campaign on the museum’s MacArthur Park campus.

The quarter-million dollar grant is part of Bank of America’s overall commitment to strengthening the Central Arkansas community by addressing key issues fundamental to economic opportunity and social progress, according to a press release.

“Bank of America is a significant long-term partner of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts,” said Dr. Victoria Ramirez, Executive Director at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. “For years, they have generously supported our exhibitions and arts education programs, and now we can include them as a contributor to our capital campaign. Gifts such as this are instrumental to our ability to open in spring 2023 with state-of-the-art galleries, an expanded art school, and an upgraded performing arts theater.”

Previously known as the Arkansas Arts Center, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is home to a renowned international art collection, performing arts experiences and an art school.

The museum recently extended its capital campaign to a new goal of $155 million. It plans to re-open in April 2023.

The funding from Bank of America will support the construction of the new museum and provide transition and opening support while also strengthening the endowment, yielding support for operations, exhibitions, acquisitions, and education and Outreach programming in the new museum.

“We share the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art’s commitment to community and vision to build a cultural home for future generations,” said Heather Albright, president, Bank of America Arkansas. “For more than six decades, AMFA has been a pillar to our community, and we’re proud to be partners in its next chapter.”