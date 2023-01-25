Bangs’ Powell plans to play college football at UMHB

Brownwood Bulletin

Former Bangs running back and safety Guy Powell announced Tuesday that he plans to continue his football career on the Collegiate level with Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“After many conversations and a lot of time to think and go over options, I have decided to continue my Athletic career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor,” Powell posted Tuesday on social media.

Powell was selected Co-Offensive MVP on the All-District 5-2A Division I football team in 2022 after rushing for 2,040 yards and 25 touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Powell also was voted first-team all-district defensive back after making 130 tackles last season.

Powell helped the Dragons to a 7-5 record and a Class 2A Division I bidistrict championship last season.

“He made us go on offense,” said Kyle Maxfield, the Bangs head football coach through last season. “But he was just as valuable to us on defense. He saved as many touchdowns at safety as he scored at running back.”

Powell also helped the Dragons to the second round of the Class 3A DII Playoffs in 2020.

Mary Hardin-Baylor is a perennial national football power in the NCAA Division III located in Belton. The Cru have won multiple national championships, with the most recent coming in 2021.