Bangor soccer standout joins New England Revolution’s U-17 team

Josh Partal burst onto the Maine soccer scene last fall.

He had a memorable freshman season for the Bangor High School boys soccer team, scoring 12 goals and earning All-State Accolades from the Maine Soccer Coaches Association. He was the only freshman to earn a spot on the Class A North or South team.

He was also a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A second team selection.

