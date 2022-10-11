Bangor Girls Soccer Beats Brewer 2-1

The Bangor Girls Soccer Team Avenged their 1-0 loss to Brewer on October 1st, beating the Witches 2-1 on Monday, October 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV

Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Teagan Atherley took a pass from Lily Chandler and chipped it over an oncoming Bella Tanis.

It stayed that way until late in the 2nd Half, when Chandler scored in the 57th minute Assisted by Emmie Streams.

Brewer’s Jordan Doak scored in the 69th minute, Assisted by Lauren Vanidestine.

Bangor is now 5-1-4 and plays host to the Red Eddies of Edward Little on Tuesday, October 11th at 7 pm

Brewer is 7-3-1. The Witches are back out on the field on Tuesday, October 11th at 6:30 pm when they host the Brunswick Dragons.

