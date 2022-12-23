Bangor girls basketball wins 4th straight game with triumph over Lawrence

Two of the state’s premier point guards squared off at the Red Barry Gym on Thursday night as Bangor High School’s Emmie Streams and Lawrence High School of Fairfield’s Hope Bouchard went toe-to-toe.

The lightning-quick duo guarded each other but Bouchard got in foul trouble and Streams and senior center Abbie Quinn combined for 45 points as the Rams avenged an overtime loss from a year ago with a 62-52 triumph.

Class AA Bangor is now 4-0 while Class A Lawrence is 2-2.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button