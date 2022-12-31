Bandon Dunes stabilizes famous Ghost tree after Storm

The Ghost tree was leaning after a strong Storm earlier this week. @BandonDunesGolf/Twitter

The iconic Ghost tree on Bandon Dunes Golf Resort’s Old Macdonald course is getting some much-needed support.

Earlier this week, the resort announced that the tree had sustained some damage from a strong storm with 30+ mph winds and began leaning.

One of golf’s most beloved trees is in a precarious state By:

Josh Berhow





But on Friday, the resort came back with an update that the tree — which is technically dead — was stabilized with cables for the time being.

We are so appreciative of everyone’s interest & support regarding the Ghost Tree on Old Macdonald. Cables have been added to help support the tree & we are continuing to monitor its stability. Please remember to respect its space and enjoy it from a safe distance while playing. pic.twitter.com/rGPn1Etlr2 — Bandon Dunes (@BandonDunesGolf) December 30, 2022

The cables appear to be similar to the ones that hold up another one of golf’s famous trees: the Lone Cypress in Pebble Beach, California.

In case you haven’t yet made it to Bandon, or are unfamiliar with the tree, the Port Orford Cedar is on the par-4 3rd at the Old Macdonald course. The hole starts with a blind tee shot over a sand dune, and the line is to move your tee shot right-to-left around the Ghost tree to the fairway that falls away from you. The Ghost tree can usually be seen on every hole at Old Mac (one of five GOLF.com Top 100 courses at the resort).

Bandon was not the only notable golf course to suffer ghost tree issues this past week. Tennessee nine-hole track Sweetens Cove had its Ghost tree knocked completely down by a storm.

It’s been a crazy almost 24 hours of messages & thoughts for our beloved tree. A lot of amazing ideas have been given to us some extremely creative & all appreciated! AT THIS TIME ROB & I FEEL THAT WE LEAVE IT LAY RIGHT WHERE IT FELL, SO IT WILL REMAIN WHAT IT WAS AN OBSTRUCTION pic.twitter.com/CIIJGjjZ3w — SweetensCoveGolfClub (@SweetensCove) December 27, 2022

The course announced it would leave the tree on the ground where it fell, adding “It will remain what it was. An obstruction.”