Banchero’s Impact Starting to Show in Win Column for Orlando Magic – NBA Draft Digest

No one expects Rookies to have any sort of dramatic effect on wins and losses for their new team. Not even for Paolo Banchero, who already looks like one of the better Rookie prospects we’ve seen in recent decades.

But now a little more than halfway through his debut season, the Magic are already seeing Banchero directly impact winning, something few rookies can muster in year one.

In its last 23 games, Orlando holds a 14-9 record. It’s not necessarily eye-popping, but it’s certainly far off from top-pick material, which is what many thought Orlando might be this season.

