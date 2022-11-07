Bamford and Clark Named to 2022 America East Women’s Soccer All-Championship Team

ORONO, Maine – Graduate students Saylor Clark and Hannah Bamford have been named to the 2022 America East Women’s Soccer All-Championship Team.

The 2022 America East Women’s soccer Playoffs came to a conclusion on Sunday, November 6. The Black Bears Hosted and defeated the #6 NJIT Highlanders in the quarterfinal round of the AE playoffs. Playing the semi-final round of the tournament at #2 UNH, the Black Bears’ tremendous season came to an end by dropping the game to the Wildcats, 2-1. Since Maine advanced to the semi-final round, the 2022 All-Championship team would have two Black Bears.

Saylor Clark and Hannah Bamford served as two of the Captains for the University of Maine. Clark scored in the quarterfinal round, while Bamford played 158 minutes of a possible 180 playoff minutes. For their leadership and efforts, the two Black Bears were named to the 2022 All-Championship team. The team was announced on Sunday, November 6. Including Clark and Bamford, the team honored 13 student-athletes.

-UMaine-