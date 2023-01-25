Baltimore’s Classic Five Hosting Scramble Golf Outings This Winter

BALTIMORE, Md. – Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation (BMGC), also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, is hosting a series of scramble golf outings this winter, with the second of four events, the Frostbite Scramble, set for Saturday, February 4 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course.

The Frostbite Scramble will be an 18-Hole, four-person team scramble event featuring a 9:00 am shotgun start. In scramble format, all players tee off and then choose to play their next shots from the location of the team’s best shot.

Registration for the Frostbite Scramble outing and additional outings are open and space is limited to the first 30 teams. Registration for a team of four golfers for the Frostbite Scramble is $240 and includes greens and cart fees, breakfast and prizes. If Golfers want to sign up as a single or twosome, please contact the Mount Pleasant Pro Shop at 410-254-5100. All singles and twosomes will be grouped into foursomes by the Mount Pleasant Golf Course staff.

“We are excited to offer a series of fun scramble golf outings for the Baltimore community this winter,” said Tom Pierce, BMGC’s Executive Director. “Our winter events provide Golfers an incentive to get out and have fun playing in our outings with a Twist during the winter time, as snow is the only weather condition that would cancel the scramble.”

There are two other scramble golf outings planned this winter at BMGC courses, including:

Jack Frost Scramble: Saturday, February 18 at Pine Ridge Golf Course

Superintendent’s Revenge Scramble: Saturday, March 4 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course

The scramble events offer a fun twist to just a regular golf round. The Frostbite and Jack Frost scramble events feature risk/reward holes and a blackjack station where teams can utilize different tee shots depending on whether they try their hand at a round of blackjack with the starter before teeing off at hole No. 1. The Superintendent’s Revenge scramble features a “toughest setup possible,” where players will be subject to unusual hole locations, tee marker placements and random pieces of maintenance equipment being placed in less than desirable places.

To register online or for more information, visit classic5golf.com/winter-golf-outings/

—Baltimore’s Classic Five press release

Photo by Soheb Zaidi on Unsplash.com