Baltimore’s Classic Five Golf Courses To Host Annual ‘Turkey Shoot’ Golf Outings

Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation (BMGC), also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, will host its annual Turkey Shoot outings on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24. The Turkey Shoot outings will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 am at Pine Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Forest Park and Clifton Park golf courses. Carroll Park Golf Course will be open until 12:00pm on Thanksgiving for regular play.

At Clifton Park Golf Course, the Turkey Shoot will feature a “Captain’s Choice” format, with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams, and closest to the pin on par-three holes.

The registration fee per person for Turkey Shoot golf outings, which includes breakfast, greens and cart fees, and prizes, is $70 at Clifton Park, $60 at Pine Ridge, $50 at Mount Pleasant and $42 at Forest Park.

Space is limited at each Turkey Shoot location, so Golfers must pre-pay to reserve a space. The events will be held rain or shine. Golfers can register for one of the Turkey Shoots by visiting or calling any of the respective golf course pro shops. For more information about the 2022 Turkey Shoot outings, visit classic5golf.com.

—Baltimore Classic Five press release

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baltimore Classic Five