Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds NFL Week 8 game

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 8 schedule.

The Ravens are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Ravens are -130 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Buccaneers are +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

The Ravens are coming off a 23-20 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers, 21-3.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 pm MST Thursday and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

