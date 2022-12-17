Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: ‘I’m Not Close’- Deshaun Watson Problems Continue

Deshaun Watson did not perform well at all in his debut with the Cleveland Browns two games ago, although he was the QB of record in a win over his old team, the Houston Texans.

Last week, the Browns dropped to 5-8 with a loss to the Bengals in a game in which they were only incrementally better.

Now comes a “Saturday Showdown” afternoon game against the 9-4 Baltimore Ravens.

When is Cleveland going to get its money’s worth?

