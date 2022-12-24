Baltimore Choral Arts Society and Morgan State University Choir to Usher in Christmas at Baltimore Basilica on MPT

By Reginald Williams,

Special to the AFRO

The Baltimore Choral Arts Society presents Christmas with Choral Arts, a 29-year-old tradition, featuring holiday music and dramatic readings on Dec. 24. The event, which includes an audience sing-along, will be presented by Artworks and aired on Maryland Public Television (MPT) at 8 pm

The concert will feature the world renowned Morgan State University Choir, one of the nation’s most esteemed choral assemblies.

“Morgan State Choir is arguably one of the best choirs in the country, certainly one of the HBCU (Historical Black Colleges & Universities) choirs,” said Troy Mosley, MPT’s managing director of content.

After airing several years on WMAR-TV, the Christmas Celebration will air on MPT for the first time, Mosley noted. The event is a collaboration between the Baltimore Choral Arts Society and the Morgan State choir at the historic Baltimore Basilica.

“What we want to do here at MPT is continue to be a part of the community, supporting community events—particularly when events have the kind of history of the Choral Arts Society and Christmas with Choral Arts,” said Mosley. “The show has historical value in the community, and the incorporation of Morgan State’s Choir gives it another level of appeal.”

The program, led by director and conductor Anthony Blake Clark, will feature a full ensemble performance from the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, considered one of Maryland’s Premiere cultural institutions.

“The Basilica is a beautiful, beautiful facility, and we’ve worked with Anthony Black Clark before. He has been a part of some amazing work with us,” said Mosley.

An encore broadcast airs on Dec. 24 at 10 pm on MPT2 and Christmas day at 7 pm on MPT-HD.

