Baltic Assembly Prizes in literature, arts and science announced / Article

The Prize for literature went to Estonian Writer and poet Kai Aareleid for her novel “Pacific Ocean”.

Deputy Head of the Estonian delegation to the Baltic Assembly Sven Sester said that “Pacific Ocean” was a novel of our region in the direct sense of the word, because its activities take place in Tallinn, Rīga and St. Petersburg and expressed hope that the book would be translated into Latvian and Lithuanian soon.

The Baltic Assembly Prize in the Arts was awarded to Lithuanian painter Šarunas Sauka and the Baltic Assembly Prize in Science to Latvian historians Gustavs Strenga, Andris Levāns, Renāte Berga and Laura Kreigere-Liepiņa for their monograph on the 16th and 17th century manuscripts of the Jesuit College of Rīga.

The Baltic Assembly Prize consists of a monetary prize, a certificate and a statuette, which are presented every year at the Baltic Assembly session. This year, the Prize ceremony will be held on October 28 in Rīga.

The Baltic Assembly has been awarding the Prizes in literature, the arts and science since 1994. The aim of the prizes is to promote the outstanding achievements of the Baltic States.