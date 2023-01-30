Balogun is ready for the big time! Winners, Losers & ratings as PSG’s Ligue 1 title defense is dealt another blow by Arsenal loanee

Folarin Balogun’s 96th minute equalizer gave Reims a deserved 1-1 draw against a sloppy Paris Saint-Germain, who dropped more points in the title race

In 95 minutes, Folarin Balogun missed two clear chances. One went over the bar and another was saved. But when presented with his third of the night, in the 96th, he didn’t miss. The Arsenal loanee scampered through on goal, rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma and lashed the ball home to snatch a point for mid-table Reims against Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

It was a deserved result for Reims, who were the better team for long stretches, and came away from the Parc de Princes with a hard-earned point. And Balogun was the star man on the day.

They scored the equalizer, and offered constant energy throughout the proceedings, looking the best forward on a pitch shared with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar. He’s up to 12 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for Reims this season, and looks certain to get his chance under Mikel Arteta when he returns to Arsenal in the summer.

Still, it’s these games that PSG are expected to win. And they almost did. After a sloppy first 45 minutes, PSG struck early in the second half. Neymar latched onto a loose ball behind the Reims defense, rounded the keeper and finished from a narrow angle for a 1-0 lead.

PSG’s momentum was stalled, though, with the sending off of substitute Marco Verratti, who sank his studs into Junya Ito’s ankle, earning himself a straight red. PSG had other chances, but couldn’t capitalize, and Balogun’s equalizer snatched a point for Reims with the last kick of the game.

The result means that PSG are still only three points clear at the Ligue 1 summit, as they failed to capitalize on Lens’ 1-1 draw with Troyes on Saturday. The title race is still very much alive, and it’s all thanks to the Arsenal loanee.

Check out GOAL’s winners, losers and ratings below.