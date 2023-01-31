Balogun honors Henry with goal Celebration

Balogun of Folar has revealed that his goal celebration during the Ligue 1 meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night was in honor of Thierry Henry.

Henry scored a club record 228 goals in 376 appearances during his eight years as a Gunners player.

Against the Parisians, Balogun rescued a point in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time when he raced onto a Kamory Doumbia pass and slotted the ball into the net.

Balogun was spotted having a chat with Henry at the stadium just before kickoff against PSG, and he explained that his goal celebration was a tribute to the Frenchman.

The Hale End Academy Graduate paid Homage to Henry by holding the corner flag after finding the net.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, via Paris Fans, Balogun said: “Yes, it’s a crazy night for my team and me. Coming here, we were on a good streak and we wanted it to continue. As you said, this is a special night for me and my family.

“I had spoken to Thierry before the game and tried to follow his advice. I’m so happy to have been able to score today.”

On his goal celebration, he said: “Before the match, I said to myself that we had to do this. If I scored tonight, I had to celebrate out of respect for Thierry Henry.”

With his Strike against Paris Saint-Germain, Balogun took his tally to Eleven goals from nineteen Appearances in the Ligue 1 – a goal every 121 minutes.