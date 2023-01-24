Ballymacelligott handballers Casey and Lacey presented with Munster medals at the club’s AGM

The highlight of 2022 for members and supporters of Ballymacelligott Handball Club was the phenomenal success in Munster Championships of Master players Dermot Casey and Pat Lacey. This success was acknowledged at the club’s AGM last week at the Ballymacelligott Handball Complex, which opened in 1950.

during the meeting, the treasurer of the Kerry Handball Board and Ballymacelligott club secretary Danny Riordan presented both players with their hard earned Munster medals to the delight of all the attendees.

It was an exciting season for Casey and Asdee native Lacey. In March they reached the Munster Masters B Doubles 40×20 final in Boherbuee where they played Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) and John Lyons (Macroom) in a pulsating final. Both sets of players each won a game with the decision resting on the result of a tie break game won by just a single point by the Cork side.

However, the Kerry duo extracted sweet revenge on their Cork opponents in July winning a classic and evenly contested Munster Diamond Masters 60×30 B final played in Broadford in July.

Casey added another Munster medal to his collection in August when he had the better of Exchanges with John Lyons in the Munster Diamond Masters B final played in Broadford. This game also went to a tie-break game.

Ballymacelligott Handball Club officers 2023-’24:

President, Pat Slattery; Chairman, Pat Keane; Secretary, Danny Riordan; Treasurer, Caitriona Reynolds; PRO, Daire Keane; Registrars, Danny Riordan and Oliver Mason; Facilities, Dermot Casey; Delegates to County Board, Oliver Mason and Caitriona Casey; Juvenile Officer, Pat Keane; Club Selectors, Danny Riordan, Pat Keane and Oliver Mason.