Bally Sports South to televise 68 ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2022-23 South & Southeast News

ACC basketball telecasts on Bally Sports South will be widely available throughout Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee on cable, satellite and streaming providers (check local listings). The games can also be streamed with authentication on the Bally Sports app and www.ballysports.com as well as through the all-new Bally Sports+, a new streaming platform that will offer ACC basketball games on Bally Sports on a direct-to-consumer basis within the networks’ territory on a monthly or annual subscription basis.

Bally Sports South – a Diamond Sports Group-owned regional sports network – is the local destination for sports fans across the Southeast, producing 750+ live events while televising 2600+ live events and studio shows annually. Home to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, and Atlantic Coast Conference, the networks are widely distributed across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Game telecasts can also be streamed on www.ballysports.com and the Bally Sports app. For more regional sports content, follow @BallySportsSO on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 70th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed the reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones on which the league was founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports – 14 for women and 13 for men – with member institutions located in 10 states. Women’s gymnastics will become the league’s 28th sponsored sport in the 2023-24 academic year. In August 2019, ESPN and the ACC partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports and league-wide original programming. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).