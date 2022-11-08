Ballet Hispánico Comes to UNCW for “Above and Beyond” Performance and Residency Nov. 10-12

UNCW’s Office of the Arts presents Ballet Hispánico in Kenan Auditorium on Nov. 12 at 7:30 pm Widely acknowledged as one of America’s cultural treasures and leading Latinx dance organizations, Ballet Hispánico is described as an intersection between artistic excellence and advocacy.

“We are honored to host this world-renowned dance company,” said Dr. Jeanine Mingé, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and executive director for the Office of the Arts. “While Ballet Hispánico is known for their artistic excellence, they are also widely recognized as an organization that gives generously to the community.”

Prior to the Nov. 12 performances, Ballet Hispánico will also offer the following events to the community as part of UNCW’s Office of the Arts Above and Beyond series:

Roots of Contemporary Dance: Identity, Colorism and Anti-Blackness

Thursday, Nov. 10 from 7:30-8:30 pm in Kenan Auditorium

A conversation with Ballet Hispanico’s Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro and Angel Garcia, Assistant director of Centro Hispano, about the interconnections of the arts, social justice and Latino cultures. To register for this free event, visit bit.ly/uncwdialogos.

Master Class with Ballet Hispánico

Friday, Nov. 11, 10:30 am – noon, UNCW Cultural Arts Building Dance Studio

A free masterclass that explores the techniques of traditional, social and contemporary dance forms that are derived from the multicultural Latinx experiences. This workshop is open to dancers of all ages and experience levels. To register, contact Cara Marsicano at [email protected]

Latin Social Dance Fiesta with Ballet Hispánico and Wilmington Latin Dance

Friday, Nov. 11, 7 – 11 pm at Brunches Cafe

Ballet Hispánico will partner with Wilmington Latin Dance to host Dancers of all levels. The evening includes an opening performance by UNCW’s Latin Jazz Combo, a Latin social dance lesson and an open dance floor. UNCW students may attend this event for free. Contact Cara Marsicano at [email protected] to inquire.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the UNCW Ticket Office at 910.962.3500, by visiting the Office of the Arts website, or at the UNCW Kenan Auditorium Box Office. UNCW students are eligible for free tickets.

This program is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and is co-sponsored by UNCW’s College of Arts and Sciences, Division of Student Affairs, Honors College, Office of Applied Learning, Office of Institutional Diversity & Inclusion, Office of International Programs , Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and School of Health and Applied Human Sciences. MetLife Foundation is an Official Tour Sponsor of Ballet Hispánico. The 2022-23 Ballet Hispánico National Tour is also made possible by JPMorgan Chase, an Official Tour Sponsor.

UNCW Office of the Arts

In alignment with the university’s commitment to student and community engagement, UNCW’s Office of the Arts provides inspirational cultural programming for the campus community and the larger region. Arts partnerships and programs at UNCW enhance creative inquiry, critical thinking, and thoughtful expression and embrace UNCW’s values ​​of Excellence and inclusion. The Office of the Arts curates the Kenan Auditorium Presents Series, manages Kenan Auditorium, and advocates for the arts on UNCW’s campus and in the broader Wilmington community, in collaboration with the five academic arts departments and community partners. UNCW’s Office of the Arts participates in the cultural life of the region as a member of the NC Presenters Consortium and Arts North Carolina.

— Krissy Vick

