Ballard’s Brooklyn Baumgardner lands on the All-RRC volleyball first team

The Ballard volleyball team had four players selected to the All-Raccoon River Conference volleyball teams by the conference coaches in 2022.

Junior middle blocker Brooklyn Baumgardner, senior setter Riley Askelsen, junior outside hitter Memphis Inglett and freshman libero Payton Askelsen were the four Bombers chosen.

Baumgardner made the All-RRC first team. The Bomber middle Blocker led the conference in blocks with 58 and she also recorded 75 Kills on 25.7% efficiency in RRC play.

The other first-team selections were Adel-Desoto-Minburn’s Marissa Gerleman and Madison Siefken, Bondurant-Farrar’s Hannah Ditsworth, Hallie Bedier and Rylie Hamilton, Boone’s Hannah Chesnut, Carlisle’s AshleeKay Christensen, Gilbert’s Abby Greder and North Polk’s Kamryn Hilsabeck, Tiana Gehling and Kaylee Koudelka.

Rylie Askelsen was chosen to the All-RRC second team. She distributed 214 assists and added 23 digs plus 10 aces on 97.7% serving against RRC competition.

The rest of the second team was made up of Boone’s Natalee Danner and Erin Ades, Gilbert’s Nicky Corey and Julianne Lundvall, North Polk’s Madi Nemmers and Ava Croft, ADM’s Madi James and Carlisle’s Reagan Roling.

Inglett and Payton Askelsen were both named Honorable mention.

Inglett recorded 75 kills on 25.3% efficiency and added 25 blocks in RRC matches. Payton came up with 143 digs and she also had nine aces on 98.5% serving.

North Polk’s Steve Baas was named the RRC Coach of the Year after leading the Comets to the conference title with a perfect 8-0 record.

Final RRC standings

North Polk 8-0

ADM 7-1

Bondurant-Farrar 6-2

Carlisle 4-4

Boone 4-4

Gilbert 3-5

Ballard 2-6

Carroll 1-7

Winterset 1-7