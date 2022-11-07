Ball State vs. Toledo odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions from proven model

The MAC West title could be on the line when the Ball State Cardinals battle the Toledo Rockets in a key MACtion Matchup on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (5-4, 3-2), who are just one game behind the Rockets (6-3, 4-1) in the division, are coming off a 27-20 win at Kent State on Nov. 1. Ball State rallied from a 13-0 deficit to hand the Golden Flashes their first home loss since 2019, snapping a 12-game home winning streak. Toledo, which has won four of five, is coming off a 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan.

Kickoff from The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, is set for 8 pm ET. Toledo leads the all-time series 25-21-1, including a 14-8-1 edge in games at Toledo. The Rockets are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before locking in any Toledo vs. Ball State Picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Ball State and locked in its MACtion Picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Ball State vs. Toledo:

Ball State vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -11.5

Ball State vs. Toledo over/under: 51.5 points

Ball State vs. Toledo money line: Ball State +335, Toledo -450

BSU: The Cardinals are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 road games against a team with a winning home record

TOL: The Rockets are 6-2 ATS in their last eight conference games

Ball State vs. Toledo picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Toledo Rockets vs. Ball State Cardinals

Why Toledo can cover

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns last week in the win over Eastern Michigan. The win made the Rockets Bowl eligible for the 13th consecutive season. Gleason filled in nicely for sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn, who missed the game due to injury and is expected to be out again this week. For the season, Gleason has completed 21 of 40 passes (52.5%) for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception.

Sophomore running back Jacquez Stuart leads the Rockets in rushing, carrying 86 times for 521 yards (6.1 average) and three touchdowns, including a season-long 48-yard run. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in two games this season, including a 16-carry, 122-yard and one touchdown performance against Central Michigan on Oct. 1. He also rushed 14 times for 107 yards in a 34-27 loss at Buffalo on Oct. 22. In 13 games last season, he rushed for 256 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He also returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score.

Why Ball State can cover

Despite that, the Rockets are not a lock to cover the Ball State vs. Toledo spread. That’s because the Cardinals are led by junior quarterback John Paddock, who has completed 226 of 366 passes (61.7%) for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been picked off 10 times and has a 122.1 rating. Paddock’s best game was a 403-yard passing performance on 40 of 58 passing (69%) and three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 44-38 double-overtime win over Northern Illinois on Oct. 1.

Also powering the Cardinals’ offense is sophomore running back Carson Steele, who has carried 221 times for 1,082 yards (4.9 average) and nine TDs. He has also caught 20 passes for 133 yards (6.7 average) and one touchdown. Steele was a big reason for Ball State’s upset at Kent State last Tuesday, when he carried 29 times for a season-high 192 yards (6.6 average) and one score. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in seven games, including each of the last four.

How to make Ball State vs. Toledo Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 58 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model’s Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Toledo vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.