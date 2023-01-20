Ball State vs. Kent State prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 best bets by proven model

A pair of red hot teams Clash on Friday when the Ball State Cardinals tangle with the Kent State Golden Flashes in a Mid-American Conference Matchup in Kent, Ohio. The Cardinals (13-5, 4-1 MAC), who have won two in a row and nine of 10, are tied with Akron for second in the league. The Golden Flashes (15-3, 5-0), who have won nine in a row and 10 of 11, are alone in first place in the MAC. Kent State is 8-0 on its home court, while Ball State is 3-3 on the road this season. Kent State leads the all-time series 48-41, including a 31-11 edge in games played at Kent.

Tipoff from the MAC Center is set for 6:30 pm ET. The Golden Flashes are 9-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138. Before making any Ball State vs. Kent State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ball State vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -9

Ball State vs. Kent State over/under: 138 points

Ball State vs. Kent State money line: Kent State -455, Ball State +345

BSU: The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an ATS loss

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 6-0 ATS in their last six Friday games

Featured Game | Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals

Why Kent State can cover

Senior guard Sincere Carry is one of three Golden Flashes to average double-figure scoring. In 18 games, all starts, Carry averages 16.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He is one of the better free-throw shooters on the team, connecting on 80.8% of his foul shots. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last four games, including a 31-point performance in a 69-66 win over Miami (Ohio) on Jan. 7.

Also giving the Kent State offense a boost is senior guard Malique Jacobs, who has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of 17 games. He has registered two double-doubles, including a 10-point, 10-steal effort against Chicago State on Nov. 19. He also had a 16-point, 13-rebound performance against Toledo on Jan. 10. For the season, Jacobs averages 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals are led by junior guard Jarron Coleman, who averages 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 16 of 18 games, including a season-high 29 points in an 83-71 loss at Indiana State on Nov. 12. Coleman scored 26 points in a 90-83 win at Toledo on Jan. 3. He is coming off a 22-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in a 71-70 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers has been red hot from the field, connecting on 49.7% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range. He is also hitting 77.3% of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring in 11 games, and has registered two double-doubles. He had 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win at Toledo.

