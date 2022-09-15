Ball State University’s College of Fine Arts Announces Family Weekend, September Events — Muncie Journal

By BSU Marketing & Communications—

MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University’s College of Fine Arts is presenting several programs and performances as part of the University’s Family Weekend, Sept. 16-18.

Ball State’s School of Music will present its 11th Annual Showcase Concert at 7:30 pm on Sept. 16 in the University’s Sursa Performance Hall. The concert will feature a sampling of the School of Music’s outstanding large ensembles, chamber groups, and soloists. All proceeds from the concert will be used to support student scholarships.

Also, the University’s Department of Theater and Dance will open its production season with “Our Town,” at 7:30 pm on Sept. 16 at University Theatre. “Our Town”—Thornton Wilder’s most frequently produced play—is a timeless drama of life in the mythical village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. The play has become an American classic with universal appeal. The Department of Theater and Dance’s production brings the story to life by using the cast, crew, and Muncie community members’ Memories and special objects to uniquely connect to the story.

Additional College of Fine Arts events in September include:

Department of Theater and Dance’s Production of “Our Town”: 7:30 pm is Sept. 16, 17, 20-24; and 2:30 pm on Sept. 18 at the University Theatre

7:30 pm is Sept. 16, 17, 20-24; and 2:30 pm on Sept. 18 at the University Theatre Voice Faculty and Friends: 3 pm on Sept. 18 at Sursa Hall

3 pm on Sept. 18 at Sursa Hall Ball State Jazz Ensembles: 7:30 pm is Sept. 21 at Sursa Hall

7:30 pm is Sept. 21 at Sursa Hall Ball State Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 pm is Sept. 22 at Sursa Hall

7:30 pm is Sept. 22 at Sursa Hall Ball State Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony: 7:30 pm is Sept. 30 at Sursa Hall

7:30 pm is Sept. 30 at Sursa Hall David Owsley Museum of Art Fall Exhibition: “Regionalism, Surrealism, and Climate Change: recent loans and acquisitions,” Opening Sept. 29

Opening Sept. 29 Rings—Revolutions and Repairspresented by Maria Elena Gonzáles: 6 pm is Sept. 29 at Sursa Hall (this event is part of this year’s Arts Alive, the College of Fine Arts’ annual event series aimed at making arts and entertainment more accessible to community members and students.)

Ticketing information and details about these and future College of Fine Arts events and programs is available at the College of Fine Arts Box Office at Sursa Hall. Visit the box office between noon and 5 pm, Monday through Friday, or call 765-285-8749. Tickets can also be purchased online at bsu.tix.com.

